Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Stock Rose; Tnb Financial Boosted Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position by $316,364

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 162,075 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63M, up from 159,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert And Associates invested in 32,190 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 13,047 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 2.23% or 1.65M shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut has 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,000 shares. Putnam Fl stated it has 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 8,180 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.83% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.59% or 40,441 shares. Uss Inv Management Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 51,423 shares. Atika Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,865 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce reported 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mason Street Ltd invested in 0.74% or 248,968 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,464 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $381.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 28,643 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi owns 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,137 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 0.89% or 12,123 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 159,853 shares. Stack Fincl Management accumulated 208,549 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 336,192 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.61% or 47,058 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest has 58,023 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Advisors Preferred Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Capital Mngmt invested in 109,727 shares or 3.35% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 1.38M shares stake. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 180,302 shares stake. Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 121,761 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Pure Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,595 shares.

