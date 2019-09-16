Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped By $3.53 Million Its Plantronics New Com (PLT) Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 95,428 shares as Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 2.08M shares with $77.04M value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Plantronics Inc New Com now has $1.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 404,705 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 87,174 shares with $11.43M value, down from 94,674 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Ihs Markit Ltd Shs stake by 39,886 shares to 790,021 valued at $50.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pros Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:PRO) stake by 98,939 shares and now owns 201,951 shares. Sleep Number Corporation was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $85 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 135.03% above currents $35.74 stock price. Plantronics had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of PLT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 1.04 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability holds 2.01% or 198,874 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 22,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 76,106 shares. 13,267 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Art Advsrs Lc reported 21,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 845,409 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Company Nj has 161,151 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 73,251 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Investment has 0.19% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 50 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Co reported 26,170 shares stake.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 19,500 shares to 75,000 valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 77,089 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Consulate invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 17,659 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 870,641 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 30,329 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mawer Limited stated it has 1.34M shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Mathes accumulated 28,645 shares. 603,382 are held by Btim Corporation. Security National Bank Of So Dak invested 2.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Com stated it has 2,487 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 15.00 million shares. Guardian Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,454 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 21,650 shares. Private Wealth holds 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 8,523 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -1.24% below currents $136.44 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 6 with “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 11. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report.