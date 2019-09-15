Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Share Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lifted Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 147,551 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.84% stake. Wheatland Advisors reported 4,860 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 106,403 shares. Dana Investment holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 192,135 shares. Marathon Cap Management stated it has 1,876 shares. American Research & Mngmt Company owns 922 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 79,194 were accumulated by 1St Source Retail Bank. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 598,656 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Grp Inc invested in 275,366 shares. 88,918 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability. South Texas Money Management holds 0.19% or 32,537 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.02% stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 11,384 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,882 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,340 shares. 76,830 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc. Motco has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Finemark Bancorp reported 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.00 million shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.87% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,804 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability reported 920,401 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Bank has 2.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,828 shares. Weiss Asset LP has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,546 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 13.77M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge owns 5,694 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 1,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 409,195 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 5 shares to 504 shares, valued at $160.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).