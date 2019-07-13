Troy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Coca (KO) as Valuation Declined; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Decreased Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $438,138 as Stock Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.17 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01M, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,359 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 37,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hendley reported 14,110 shares. Community Retail Bank Na has invested 1.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ally Fin holds 65,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8,953 were reported by Terril Brothers Inc. 1.22 million were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Company holds 599 shares. Pitcairn holds 30,982 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Botty Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.28% or 694,485 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Management accumulated 85,593 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 328,364 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 31.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Children’s Place Inc/Th (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 27,355 shares to 28,385 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).