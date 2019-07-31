Troy Asset Management LTD Raised Hershey Co/The (HSY) Stake by $456,000; Share Price Rose; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holder Sterling Capital Management Raised Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 707.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 131,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 18,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 983,071 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) by 184,775 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $33.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 126,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Co invested in 150,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 6.69M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.49 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,097 shares. 1.38 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 117,573 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.41 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 3.61 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 6.55M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited accumulated 0% or 94,354 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 63,419 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 964,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 81,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 12,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc reported 0% stake.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 360 shares. Cibc Asset holds 18,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi has 0.03% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 800 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 7,917 shares. State Street accumulated 7.09M shares. Cleararc Capital reported 3,361 shares. Philadelphia owns 0.13% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 12,591 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 29 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability reported 4,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 53,023 shares. Franklin Resources owns 77,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Co has 7,775 shares. Troy Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,000 shares.