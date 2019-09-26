Troy Asset Management LTD Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Upped by $30.74 Million as Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Increased Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 4.55M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 654,100 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.39 million, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.