Troy Asset Management LTD Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Cvs (CVS) Position by $350,754; Share Price Declined

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 94,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 88,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 2.25M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 5.79 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,928 shares to 50,119 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 9.01 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

