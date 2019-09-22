Troy Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); At&T (T) Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Lifted Its Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60 million, up from 54,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 85,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 20 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 3.74% or 51,062 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.28 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tekne Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 9.64% or 198,680 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sns Group Ltd Llc reported 7,235 shares. Diligent Lc holds 0.51% or 5,318 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 416,572 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sit Associates stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invest Advisors reported 1.26% stake. Meridian Management reported 17,786 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,004 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.