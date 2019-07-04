Troy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Darden Restaurants Com (DRI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc Com (DRI) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 46,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,800 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $166.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap accumulated 9,739 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.95M shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset stated it has 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has 600 shares. Smith Moore Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.93% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 21,982 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 408,870 are owned by Calamos Limited Liability Corp. Schroder Gp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Botty Llc reported 53,277 shares. D E Shaw And reported 77,394 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,135 shares. Gamco Et Al has 5,810 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 73,642 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 45,641 shares to 148,720 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 52,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,394 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 3,010 shares. American invested in 49,284 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 17,620 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 13,803 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 8,935 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nevada-based Navellier And Assoc has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 5,253 are held by Wetherby Asset Inc. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc accumulated 2,580 shares. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.39% stake. First Tru LP invested in 144,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 6,534 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).