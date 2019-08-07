Troy Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Coca (KO); Model N (MODN) Valuation Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Stake

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01M, up from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 44,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 252,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 207,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.03M market cap company. The stock increased 14.68% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 1.28M shares traded or 496.57% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (NYSE:GLOB) by 8,901 shares to 16,077 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,640 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.