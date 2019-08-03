Troy Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Coca (KO); Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $630,044 as Valuation Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.17 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01M, up from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video)

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 291,421 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited invested in 24,668 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,705 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP owns 0.26% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 170,380 shares. Lincoln National holds 33,967 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander has invested 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allstate Corp invested in 0.4% or 318,568 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 7,597 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Axa has 0.41% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.22 million shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 1,918 shares. Markston Lc invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability accumulated 440,350 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares to 122,993 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,321 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

