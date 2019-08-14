Troy Asset Management LTD Increased Position in American Express Co (AXP); Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 707,003 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.82M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 2.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.68 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Swedbank stated it has 980,810 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 10,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 12,078 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Papp L Roy & Assocs accumulated 0.13% or 6,750 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Co holds 163,948 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A invested in 300 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hexavest invested in 0.69% or 497,537 shares. Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 69 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 159,874 shares. 26,245 were reported by Synovus Financial. Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 61,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pacific Invest holds 0.37% or 33,883 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 118,766 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability owns 2,202 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 960 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 39,037 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 350,699 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 716,300 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 154,395 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. $46,852 worth of stock was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

