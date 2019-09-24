Troy Asset Management LTD Increased By $5.12 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut By $1.41 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,570 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 213,642 shares with $28.62 million value, down from 224,212 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 38,464 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.84M shares with $381.09M value, up from 2.81 million last quarter.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has invested 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mairs & Power has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.68M shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 127,772 shares. 277,708 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd. Savings Bank Of The West holds 2.34% or 148,716 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors Incorporated holds 62,530 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Central Asset Invs Management Holding (Hk) invested in 26,945 shares. Northstar Grp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 148,267 were reported by Fairfield Bush. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 30,142 shares. Sandler Management invested in 1.04% or 116,116 shares. Payden Rygel reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerville Kurt F holds 2.97% or 111,810 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.59% above currents $139.14 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.