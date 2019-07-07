Troy Asset Management LTD Increased By $320,000 Its Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holding

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,000 shares as Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX)’s stock declined 5.11%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 47,000 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 45,000 last quarter. Clorox Company Clx Us now has $19.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 499,432 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 22.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 146,112 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 783,631 shares with $12.48M value, up from 637,519 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 714,427 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Earnings Prediction Boosts Airline Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Callaway Golf had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 348,292 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 64,272 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 21,636 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Fund Mngmt accumulated 52,400 shares. Daruma Cap Ltd invested in 2.83% or 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). State Common Retirement Fund holds 140,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 81,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grp Inc reported 70,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Mutual Of America Ltd stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 512,600 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 160,997 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 7,147 shares to 27,622 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 25,866 shares and now owns 157,782 shares. Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Burt’s Bees Presents Research on the Proven Power of Naturals at the 2019 World Congress of Dermatology – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox declares $1.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.08% or 10.64 million shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,222 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 27,698 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 4,823 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,305 shares. Albert D Mason reported 1,857 shares stake. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.13% or 80,092 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 34,956 shares. Albion Grp Ut holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 27,361 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,102 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications owns 575 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp owns 29,544 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. Laszlo Matthew T had sold 10,585 shares worth $1.63 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report.