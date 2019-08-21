Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped By $456,000 Its Hershey Co/The (HSY) Stake; Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Hershey Co/The (HSY) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,000 shares as Hershey Co/The (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 50,000 shares with $5.74M value, up from 46,000 last quarter. Hershey Co/The now has $32.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.48. About 845,639 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News

Among 2 analysts covering Idera (NASDAQ:IDRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idera has $14 highest and $7 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 368.75% above currents $2.24 stock price. Idera had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Wedbush maintained Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $7 target. See Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.61 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 54,724 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 58.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Several Abstracts related to the ILLUMINATE Tilsotolimod Clinical Development Program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting; 09/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $107.5 MLN COMPARED TO $112.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Idera; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS FILES PROXY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH; 16/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation to Expand the Clinic

More notable recent Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New finance chief at Idera – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Idera to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. 410,468 shares valued at $50.39 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Friday, May 3. On Thursday, August 1 HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 6,000 shares.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Announces Investments in Emerging Snacking Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -10.08% below currents $156.48 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 7,917 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 12,081 shares. Btim stated it has 0.36% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Tower Bridge invested in 9,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,952 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 4,999 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.5% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Capwealth Advsrs Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 50,116 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 137,686 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust Company invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Smith Moore And Communication stated it has 9,009 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).