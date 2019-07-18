Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; As Blucora (BCOR) Market Value Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Its Position

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 102,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, up from 285,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 318,294 shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 6.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 18,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.53 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,905 were reported by Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd. Punch And Associate Investment Mgmt Inc reported 2,916 shares stake. Blb&B Ltd owns 126,188 shares. Swedbank invested in 1.31M shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 1.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,357 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc has 10,655 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 1.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,755 shares. 95,117 were accumulated by Wendell David Assoc. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3.22% or 47,374 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Llc invested in 0.11% or 7,418 shares. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Addison Capital reported 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Partners reported 8.75M shares.