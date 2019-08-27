Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Hershey Co/The (HSY) Position by $456,000; As Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Holding by $304,585

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 341,789 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 60,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 558,356 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 619,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 1.57 million shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – FULLY LOADED CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 10.9 PCT AT END-MARCH; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 20/03/2018 – Catalonia bank deposits fell 17 percent in secession crisis; 26/04/2018 – Bitcoinist: BBVA Issues First Ever Corporate Loan on the Distributed Ledger; 08/03/2018 – BBVA INVESTS IN GERMAN FINTECH SOLARISBANK; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Consumo 8, FT; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SPANISH BANK BBVA; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 23/05/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentari CDS Widens 21 Bps

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30.

