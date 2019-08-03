Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Position by $850,200; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose, Holder Bb&T Cut Its Stake by $4.08 Million

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 59,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 46,207 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 105,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.82M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28 million for 13.56 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27,569 shares to 145,919 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MUB) by 28,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens (NYSE:CFG).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.