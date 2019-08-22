Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Price Declined; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Raised Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding by $2.59 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 2.45 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset North America has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 108,515 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc L P. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wade G W & invested in 6,823 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,641 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 2,957 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,478 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greylin Mangement has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Prudential Financial stated it has 4.02 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Maverick Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davenport And Co Ltd Company invested in 959,230 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 1,300 shares to 22,255 shares, valued at $26.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,500 shares to 375,966 shares, valued at $71.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,270 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill And Associates reported 7,669 shares stake. New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 4.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fulton National Bank Na has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,597 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,119 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York, a New York-based fund reported 65,971 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,083 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 72,600 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,943 shares. Tig Lc accumulated 0.7% or 71,368 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Liability Com owns 40 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.15M shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 59,961 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.