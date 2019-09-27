Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its York Wtr Co (YORW) Position by $532,350 as Share Price Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.50 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 15,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 6,419 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 21,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 17,520 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7,820 shares to 15,695 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Cor.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,542 activity. Cawley James H bought 2 shares worth $67. On Monday, July 22 Rasmussen Steven R bought $604 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 17 shares. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $995 was made by McGlaughlin Erin C on Monday, July 22. 6 shares were bought by Poff Matthew E, worth $197 on Monday, April 15. $983 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by NEWCOMER ROBERT P. Keller Jody L bought $434 worth of stock or 13 shares.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The York Water Company: 199 Years Of Consecutive Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold YORW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 35,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,229 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 5,027 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Corp Mi has 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Hm Payson Communication, a Maine-based fund reported 410 shares. Fin Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,581 shares. 85,114 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 95,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 51,329 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 16,474 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 179,611 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 5,943 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30M for 33.29 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 7,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).