Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $4.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Lifted by Palestra Capital Management Llc

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 37,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.05M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 62,882 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $119.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

