Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Philip Morris Int (PM) Holding By $3.86 Million; F5 Networks (FFIV)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Philip Morris Int (PM) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 43,856 shares as Philip Morris Int (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.19M shares with $193.63M value, up from 2.15M last quarter. Philip Morris Int now has $131.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 184 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 196 sold and reduced holdings in F5 Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 15,532 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Investments has 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 6.64M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cullen Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bollard Grp Lc reported 83,206 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 188,022 were accumulated by Rbo & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parametrica Mngmt reported 7,413 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 49,968 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Dominion Capital accumulated 0.08% or 2,711 shares. Victory Management reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 14.10% above currents $84.49 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. for 226,040 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.93% invested in the company for 54,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.9% in the stock. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,290 shares.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 656,200 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018