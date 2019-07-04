Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Rgm Capital Position In Nuance Communications (NUAN) Was Upped

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67M, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 619,024 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Tru Company Fl stated it has 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.39% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 127,874 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc accumulated 79,544 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0.06% or 2,818 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Prns Limited Liability reported 6,514 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 54,377 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.21% stake. Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,160 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation accumulated 119,077 shares. L And S Inc invested in 1.02% or 140,264 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 944,126 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs owns 32,556 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Hewlett Packard – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Server Market Decelerates in Q1: DELL, HPE & Others in Sight – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Automotive Powers MG Hector, India’s First Internet Car – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s E-commerce Presence Expands With Prime Launch in UAE – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: EQWM Has 14% Upside – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian-Based Northern Health Adopts Nuance AI-powered Dragon Medical One to Revolutionize Care Delivery Across British Columbia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 44,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 13,043 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc owns 194,338 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com stated it has 44,602 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 769,012 shares. 5,033 are held by Amer Intl Group. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 626 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 54,880 shares. Invesco has 3.01 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. S&T Bancorporation Pa invested in 361,871 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Swiss Bank invested in 0.01% or 524,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 53,360 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).