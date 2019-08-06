Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted By $2.81 Million Its Visa (V) Holding; GSV Capital (GSVC) Sentiment Is 1.75

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 28 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold their stock positions in GSV Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.83 million shares, down from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 18,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 127,841 shares with $19.97 million value, up from 109,841 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $382.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (GSVC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $226,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.