Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $774,900; Ebix (EBIX) Stake Maintained by Ashford Capital Management Inc

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.18 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 49,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 516,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95 million, up from 467,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 273,392 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 113,708 shares. 37,110 are held by Concourse Capital Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 22,953 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 3,147 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 20,632 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 28,727 shares. 35,821 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Aperio Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 4,366 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 8,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 1,478 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0.14% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,471 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 35,000 shares to 56,302 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,750 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

