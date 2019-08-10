Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $212.95 Million; Stock Value Declined; Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $786,400

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.63 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.46% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sun Life Finance reported 0.01% stake. Amp Investors Ltd owns 240,028 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 21.18M shares. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 822,586 shares. 3,466 are owned by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 39,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 105,285 shares. Da Davidson owns 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,206 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 98,535 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% or 11,139 shares in its portfolio. 20.78 million were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Raymond James And reported 221,028 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $417.70M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares to 818,319 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 18,186 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $267.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

