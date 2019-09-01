Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Holding in United Fire Group (UFCS) as Market Value Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 149,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 161,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 27,812 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,941 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $101.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.04 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). 9,557 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Company. Prudential has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Parkside Bank And Trust has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 63,884 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 10,212 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2,500 shares stake. New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.04% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). State Street Corp reported 608,721 shares. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 0.08% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

More notable recent United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS), A Stock That Climbed 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Two biotechs, a permian pipeline, and 14 filings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.