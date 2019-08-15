Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Coca (KO) Position; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Rose, Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Boosted Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.17 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01 million, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 422.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.46. About 106,601 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Gm Advisory Group has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,200 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Walleye Trading stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 110,000 are held by Seatown Holdings Pte. Hills Bank & Tru Co reported 12,187 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chemung Canal Trust has invested 2.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 148,806 are held by Everett Harris Ca. Ionic Cap Limited Co owns 5,218 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assocs has invested 2.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Usa Fincl Portformulas owns 3.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 118,769 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 244,462 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 697,881 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coca-Cola’s Outlook Has Analysts Perking Up – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Momentum Could Take Coca-Cola Higher, But You Should Not Participate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.