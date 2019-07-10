Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million; Valicenti Advisory Services Maintains Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 2.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 407,638 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 27,428 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 7,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp reported 0.19% stake. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 18.46 million were reported by Cap Ww Invsts. Lourd Capital Ltd holds 3,133 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.47% or 619,693 shares. Davenport Lc holds 3,728 shares. L & S Advsr Incorporated stated it has 20,487 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,095 shares. Girard reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.09% or 7,851 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares to 16,360 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 600 shares to 4,243 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 43,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 1.31M shares stake. Legacy Prtnrs stated it has 29,836 shares. 1.90 million were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. 4,864 were accumulated by Becker Mngmt. Motco reported 57,612 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 10,163 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 0.27% or 55,044 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.04% or 5,405 shares. M Holdg Securities has 0.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,412 shares. Mairs & Power has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,288 shares. Condor Cap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Piedmont Investment Inc reported 367,811 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.72M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Reaves W H & Co owns 8,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

