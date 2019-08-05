Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake as Share Price Declined; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stake Has Lifted by Msdc Management Lp

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.09 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 18,186 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $267.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 75,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX).

