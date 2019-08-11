Troy Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); S Muoio & Company Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) Trimmed by $431,200

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 371,009 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 25,383 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 9,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Tru Communication holds 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 36,032 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 32,960 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 1.08% or 28,889 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.81% stake. Mai Cap Management owns 208,937 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 215,501 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage holds 26,037 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 180,654 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,000 shares. Qci Asset New York reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 568 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Ma holds 24,936 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 11,662 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust has 5,530 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 58,711 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Gam Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,015 shares. First Mercantile Com reported 360 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 35,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 188,784 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.13% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Fred Alger has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,910 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AMC Networks Earnings: The Dead Are Still Walking – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “AMC Networks Inc. Earnings: Buying Growth – The Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about AMC Networks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: AMC Networks (AMCX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.