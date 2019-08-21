Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $792,000 as Market Value Rose; Covalent Partners Has Raised Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.85M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 6.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 502,343 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).