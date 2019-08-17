Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $395,300; Sps Commerce (SPSC) SI Decreased By 10.44%

Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) had a decrease of 10.44% in short interest. SPSC’s SI was 326,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.44% from 364,900 shares previously. With 152,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s short sellers to cover SPSC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 71,735 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,700 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 64,659 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 57,959 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75's average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Hold". The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Buy" on Friday, February 22.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 60.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

