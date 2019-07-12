Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Jefferies Group Lowered Baxter Intl (Call) (BAX) Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,700 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 64,659 shares with $3.82M value, up from 57,959 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (Call) (BAX) stake by 90.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 39,200 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (Call) (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 4,100 shares with $333,000 value, down from 43,300 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc (Call) now has $42.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.95 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 11,000 shares. Garde reported 0.07% stake. New England Invest Retirement holds 0.28% or 10,226 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,668 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meyer Handelman invested in 2.26% or 754,207 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 274,906 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 197,305 shares stake. Paragon Management Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 148,528 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc reported 10,675 shares stake. Washington Mgmt Inc reported 32,946 shares. Winfield Assoc Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,639 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners holds 31,828 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.81 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $416.90 million for 25.47 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BAX in report on Friday, February 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803. Another trade for 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million was sold by Mason Jeanne K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 5,421 shares. 24,722 are owned by First Foundation. Brookstone Mngmt holds 3,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penobscot Management Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,690 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 25,334 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 70 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 7,578 shares. Westpac Banking holds 244,142 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 44,332 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has 1.46% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hills National Bank And Trust holds 0.18% or 8,253 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Jefferies Group Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (Call) (NYSE:PBYI) stake by 42,600 shares to 90,100 valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 28,886 shares and now owns 42,129 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (Call) (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Supports Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative and Plans Significant U.S. Investment to Help Drive Implementation – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.