Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted By $320,000 Its Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Position; Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,000 shares as Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX)’s stock declined 5.11%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 47,000 shares with $7.54M value, up from 45,000 last quarter. Clorox Company Clx Us now has $20.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.09. About 655,317 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30

Among 3 analysts covering Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dunelm Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Monday, January 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 18. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Reduce”. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 13. See Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.12% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 867.5. About 502,962 shares traded. Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.72 billion GBP. The firm offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. It also provides curtains, tracks and poles, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and floor lamps, lamp shades, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals.

More news for Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 20 shares. Saturna reported 250,434 shares stake. Driehaus Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bennicas Assocs has 2.66% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,850 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cypress Cap holds 0.14% or 4,237 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 405 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Com reported 11,625 shares. Cap Advisors Ok reported 2,161 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 321 shares. Burns J W Incorporated Ny has invested 0.52% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 353 shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 5,102 shares. Brown Advisory Lc accumulated 0.1% or 2,717 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation invested in 152,016 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. Laszlo Matthew T sold $1.63M worth of stock or 10,585 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.