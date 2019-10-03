TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TrovaGene Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 273,805,093.31% -145.6% -109% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 123,362,445.41% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.