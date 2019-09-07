TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TrovaGene Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Vericel Corporation has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TrovaGene Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 644.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 45.60% and its consensus price target is $23.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 89%. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.