TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.26 N/A -8.48 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 723.53% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 47.6% respectively. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.