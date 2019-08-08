TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.90 N/A -8.48 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.70 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 738.32%. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 116.54%. Based on the results given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.