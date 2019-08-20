TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 33.61 N/A -8.48 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 31.4 and 31.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 396.44% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 54.1%. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.