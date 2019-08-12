TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.42 N/A -8.48 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TrovaGene Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 758.90% at a $14 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.