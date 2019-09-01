TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.87 N/A -8.48 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 648.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 48.6%. TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Personalis Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.