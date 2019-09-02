TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We are contrasting TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.87 N/A -8.48 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 648.66% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 187.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 61.6%. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.