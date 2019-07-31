TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.85 N/A -13.69 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.44 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TrovaGene Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TrovaGene Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 700.00% at a $14 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.