TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.49 N/A -8.48 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TrovaGene Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 629.17% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.