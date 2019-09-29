TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 271,954,375.03% -145.6% -109% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,659,685.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 71.2% respectively. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.