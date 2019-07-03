TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.60 N/A -13.69 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.81 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 483.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 371.17% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.