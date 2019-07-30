TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.10 N/A -13.69 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TrovaGene Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 677.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.