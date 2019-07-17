TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.74 N/A -13.69 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 34.63 N/A -3.11 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.59 beta and it is 259.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

TrovaGene Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 548.15%. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 45.79%. Based on the data given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.6% and 99.1%. Insiders owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.