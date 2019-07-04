TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.96 N/A -13.69 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 476.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.